FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 7, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.

Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.

Although, there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humour can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of the reality.

Here are a few hilarious memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:

We Indians Are Unique:

1. Every Indian bachelor wants to marry a fair girl.

2. We spend more time talking to guests at the door when they are leaving than while sitting in the living room.

3. Picking up/dropping a relative (airport/railway station) is an important family affair.

4. We thrive on street food and we don't get sick.

5. Every Indian mother has 2 careers - Working/Housewife + Match Making.

6. Indian girls have 3 types of brothers. Real brother, Cousin brother, Rakhee brother.

7. The bride must cry at her Vidai. She has no business looking happy.

8. We go on cleaning sprees only when we have guests coming over.

9. However old we are, our parents need to know every detail of our schedule. Daily. No excuses. No exemption.

10. When Indian parents buy tickets, every child becomes under-12. Getting a half ticket is a huge victory!

11. If we live in another city and don't call our Mom daily, she'll freak out and call all our friends to make sure we are alive.

12. No other nationality can beat Indians in bargaining. "Chalo Bhaiya. Na Tera Na Mera. Itne Paise Theek Hain."

13. No matter if we are Convent educated. When we are actually angry, we switch to highly effective, dirty, swear words in our mother tongue.

14. When the doorbell rings, a male or kid goes to open the door. But the female runs for her dupatta.

15. Why change the remote batteries when you can just slap the remote and make it work?

16. Meeting a person with the same surname is like finding a long lost twin.

