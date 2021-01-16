FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on January 16, 2021

Humour can relieve stress and although many may not like the idea of making fun during tough times like world under the COVID-19 attack, a little humor can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of reality.
While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.
Here are a few hilarious memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:
A husband and wife joke:
A man is reading his newspaper and says to his wife: “Michelle, look. Here is an article about how women use about twice as many words per day as men do.”
The wife responds: “That’s because we have to tell you everything twice”
Disclaimer – this is a joke copy and no ill will is intended against anyone.
