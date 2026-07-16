Forget App Rides, This Noida Rickshaw Puller & His Dog Are Winning Everyone's Hearts - WATCH

A touching video from Noida has captured the internet's attention after showing a cycle rickshaw puller going about his daily work with an unexpected travel companion- a friendly street dog that appears to accompany him on every ride.

The clip, recorded near Noida Sector 59 Metro Station, has spread widely across social media, with viewers praising the beautiful bond between the man and his canine friend.

Dog enjoys every journey from the front seat

In the viral video, the rickshaw puller is seen transporting a passenger while the dog sits comfortably at the front of the cycle rickshaw. Calm, confident, and seemingly accustomed to the routine, the dog watches the busy streets pass by as the rickshaw moves through traffic.

The animal's relaxed posture suggests that riding alongside its human companion has become part of its everyday life. Rather than appearing restless or anxious, the dog looks perfectly at home, adding a heartwarming touch to an otherwise ordinary commute.

Social media falls in love with the duo

The video was shared on Instagram by content creator Shivank Chaudhary, where it quickly attracted thousands of views and reactions. Viewers flooded the comments section with admiration for the pair, describing their relationship as a touching example of companionship and loyalty.

Many users remarked that they had previously seen the rickshaw puller and his dog around the Sector 59 Metro Station area, suggesting that the duo has become familiar to local commuters.

Internet urges people to support the rickshaw puller

Beyond simply appreciating the adorable video, many social media users encouraged others to support the hardworking rickshaw puller whenever they visit the area. Several comments suggested choosing his cycle rickshaw instead of booking app-based transport services, saying that even a single ride could help him earn a better livelihood while continuing to care for his faithful companion.

One user commented, "If you visit Noida Sector 59 Metro Station (Gate No. 1), please look out for this incredibly sweet rickshaw puller who travels with his dog. Instead of booking a Rapido or auto, choose his rickshaw to support his hard work and dedication. Taking a ride with him is a small gesture that makes a massive difference in his life and helps him care for his loyal companion. Let's come together to support this heartwarming duo!"

One reason the video has connected with so many people is its simplicity. There are no dramatic moments or elaborate scenes, just a man working hard and a dog choosing to stay by his side. The quiet trust between them has become the true highlight of the clip.