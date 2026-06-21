 Forest Rangers Perform Yoga On Elephants At Jaldapara National Park; IFS Officer Shares Video
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Forest Rangers Perform Yoga On Elephants At Jaldapara National Park; IFS Officer Shares Video

A viral International Yoga Day 2026 video from Jaldapara National Park shows forest rangers performing yoga atop elephants amid dense greenery. Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the clip highlights harmony between wildlife, conservation, and mindfulness. Featuring stunning aerial forest views, the video gained widespread praise as India celebrated Yoga Day

Ameesha SUpdated: Sunday, June 21, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Forest Rangers Perform Yoga On Elephants At Jaldapara National Park; IFS Officer Shares Video

A remarkable video from Jaldapara National Park has captured widespread attention on International Yoga Day 2026, showcasing forest rangers practising yoga while seated atop elephants deep within the forest. The clip, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, offers a rare glimpse of mindfulness and conservation coming together in one breathtaking setting.

Surrounded by dense greenery, the forest personnel can be seen calmly performing yoga postures as the elephants move through the wilderness. The unusual scene has resonated with social media users, many of whom praised the peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Stunning forest views add to the appeal

Beyond the yoga session itself, the video features sweeping aerial shots of Jaldapara’s lush landscape. The expansive canopy and untouched natural surroundings create a tranquil backdrop, reinforcing yoga’s connection with nature and inner balance.

The visuals have been widely appreciated for highlighting the role of forest staff who spend much of their lives protecting wildlife while living close to nature.

Parveen Kaswan shares message of harmony

Posting the video on social media, Kaswan wrote, “Somewhere in the remote corners of the country. A harmony with nature and legacy of generations. #InternationalDayOfYoga.”

His message struck a chord with viewers, who described the footage as a powerful symbol of respect for nature, discipline, and India’s long-standing yoga tradition.

Jaldapara: Home to rich wildlife

Located in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, Jaldapara National Park is best known for its population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses. The protected area is also home to elephants, leopards, gaurs, deer species, and hundreds of bird species. Elephant patrols have long been an important part of wildlife monitoring and conservation efforts in the park.

The viral yoga video has also drawn attention to the dedication of frontline forest workers who help safeguard these ecosystems.

India marks International Yoga Day 2026

The Jaldapara visuals emerged as millions across India participated in International Yoga Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted an “exceptional International Yoga Day programme” held at Kolkata’s Red Road, where people from diverse backgrounds gathered to practise yoga together.

In a post on X, he emphasised this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” which encourages people to adopt yoga as a lifelong habit for maintaining physical fitness, mental well-being, and overall quality of life.

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