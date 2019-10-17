Focus on women, not cows: Miss Kohima's runner up has a scathing message for PM Modi

Among several beauty pageants held in the country, you may have not come across anything of this sort. Vikuonuo Sachu, one of the runners up at the Miss Kohima beauty pageant held in Nagaland, has gone viral with her response in the question-answer round.
The 18-year-old, who is a political science student, was asked, what she would tell PM Narendra Modi if she were invited for a chat with him. In response, Sachu said she would ask him to “focus more on women instead of cows”. Her response took everyone off guard, and the audience including the host and other contestants couldn’t control their laughter.
Nagaland’s beauty pageant is an annual affair since 1989. The recent edition was held on October 5. Meanwhile, Miss Kohima 2019’s crown was given to Khrienuo Liezietsu (23). However, Sachu’s has garnered her more attention than the pageant could have provided her with.
One of the reason for the young lady to be so blunt, is for the fact that in Northeast, cow meat or beef is part of the staple diet for most people. However, with beef ban in motion, incidents of mob violence and lynching over alleged cattle smuggling have increased in the last few years.
