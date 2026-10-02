Flydubai Mayday: Saudi Arabia, Jordan Reportedly Denied Emergency Landing Before Tabuk Diversion

Saudi Arabia, Jordan Reportedly Denied Emergency Landing Before Tabuk Diversion | X

A Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv was caught in a terrifying mid-air emergency on Wednesday after a violent cockpit attack left the captain injured and passengers scrambling to regain control of the aircraft.

As the Boeing 737 MAX 8 sought somewhere to land, a person inside the aircraft reportedly issued a desperate “Mayday” call and warned air traffic controllers that ambulances would be needed after landing. According to an individual who heard the communication, the aircraft initially faced difficulties securing permission to land in Saudi Arabia and was subsequently directed towards Jordan.

The flight eventually returned towards Saudi airspace and was cleared to make an emergency landing at Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Flydubai flight sends Mayday call during emergency

The aircraft, Flydubai flight FZ1073, was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with more than 180 people on board when the cockpit confrontation unfolded.

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The aircraft's altitude changed dramatically during the crisis. Flight-tracking data showed the plane dropping from around 34,000 feet to approximately 16,600 feet within seconds before climbing again. It later descended to around 15,000 feet.

The aircraft first transmitted the general emergency code 7700 before switching to 7500, the transponder code associated with unlawful interference, such as a hijacking or attack.

A person familiar with the air traffic communications told the Associated Press that a “trembling voice” from the aircraft made the emergency request and warned that medical assistance would be required on the ground.

Saudi Arabia, Jordan landing clearance reportedly delayed

According to the account of the communication, the aircraft initially sought permission to land in Saudi Arabia but was reportedly redirected towards Jordanian airspace.

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The flight briefly entered Jordanian airspace before turning back towards Saudi Arabia. Reports said the aircraft was also instructed to wait for landing clearance from Jordan's military authorities, but permission was not secured.

The plane then headed back towards Saudi Arabia and made another request to land.

Eventually, authorities allowed the aircraft to proceed to Tabuk, where it landed safely.

However, Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry has since said that its authorities “took the necessary measures” after an emergency was declared and granted the aircraft clearance to make an emergency landing. The ministry said all passengers and crew were provided with necessary care after the plane landed.

The differing accounts have left the precise sequence of the landing-clearance communications unclear.