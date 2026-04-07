Floating 'Nutella Jar' Steals Spotlight During NASA’s Artemis II Livestream; Internet Calls It The ‘Most Bada** Free Ad In Human History’

A routine deep-space broadcast quickly turned into one of the internet’s most unexpected viral moments after a jar of Nutella drifted into view during a live space transmission.

The incident occurred during NASA’s historic Artemis II mission, when viewers watching the Orion spacecraft livestream noticed a familiar object floating effortlessly in zero gravity, a jar of the iconic chocolate-hazelnut spread.

A historic space milestone meets an unexpected guest

The light-hearted moment unfolded shortly before astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen were set to cross a major milestone in human spaceflight.

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The crew was approaching the distance record previously achieved during the Apollo 13 mission in 1970, approximately 248,655 miles from Earth, marking a symbolic step forward in NASA’s return-to-the-Moon programme.

While anticipation was building around the achievement, viewers were distracted by the floating Nutella jar slowly rotating across the spacecraft cabin, its label clearly visible as it drifted past cameras.

What appeared almost like a perfectly staged advertisement was, in reality, an unplanned moment caused by microgravity conditions inside Orion.

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Why objects float inside spacecraft

Inside spacecraft operating beyond Earth’s atmosphere, astronauts experience microgravity, often described as weightlessness. Everyday objects, from tools to food containers, can float freely if not secured.

Astronauts commonly carry familiar snacks and personal comfort items during long missions to maintain morale and provide psychological comfort during extended periods away from Earth. The Nutella jar was likely part of onboard food supplies rather than any promotional effort.

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Social media turns the moment viral

Within minutes, clips of the drifting jar spread rapidly across social media platforms, with users dubbing it “the most wholesome space advertisement ever.”

Memes, jokes, and playful commentary flooded timelines, with many users laughing at how the spread seemed to receive prime camera time just before a historic space record.

Some viewers jokingly suggested the moment rivalled million-dollar marketing campaigns, while others proposed launching a special “space edition” version of the product.

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Brand joins the conversation

Sensing the online buzz, Nutella’s official social media account leaned into the viral moment, sharing footage from the livestream alongside a playful caption celebrating its accidental journey farther into space than ever before.

The post quickly attracted engagement from fans who praised the brand’s humour and timing, calling it “effortless marketing” and “free global advertising.” Despite widespread amusement, the brand’s swift response also sparked criticism from some users.

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A section of viewers felt the company should have allowed the historic mission moment to stand on its own rather than immediately capitalising on the viral attention. Critics argued that waiting until the astronauts safely completed the mission might have shown greater respect for the significance of space exploration.

Beyond the viral distraction, Artemis II represents a crucial phase in NASA’s broader Artemis programme, which aims to return humans to lunar orbit and eventually establish a sustainable human presence near the Moon.