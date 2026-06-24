'Flight Landed, Manners Never Boarded': Air India Flight Attendant Calls Out Passengers for Leaving Aircraft Littered - WATCH

An Air India flight attendant has ignited a conversation online about passenger behaviour after posting a video showing an aircraft cabin left littered with trash at the end of a flight. The footage, shared on Instagram by cabin crew member Vanshika Kataria, revealed wrappers, tissues and other waste scattered across the floor around passenger seats.

Expressing her frustration, Kataria included a message in the video that read, "Dear passengers, if you can afford a flight ticket, you can also afford some basic manners."

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, prompting discussions about civic responsibility and travel etiquette.

"The flight landed, but basic manners never boarded"

Accompanying the video was a caption that struck a chord with many viewers. "Breaking news: The flight landed, but basic manners never boarded," Kataria wrote, highlighting the condition in which the cabin had been left.

While the post was critical of careless behaviour, the flight attendant later clarified that her intention was not to single out or embarrass passengers. Instead, she hoped to encourage travellers to be more considerate of airline staff and fellow passengers.

Flight attendant appeals for greater consideration

Responding to comments, Kataria explained that a small effort from passengers can make a significant difference. She urged travellers to collect their waste, including cups, snack wrappers and tissues, and hand it to cabin crew during routine garbage collection rounds.

"As cabin crew, this post is not to shame anyone," she wrote. "These are simple manners that we should all follow and teach our children too."

She also pointed out that aircraft cleaning crews often work under tight schedules, with only a limited window to clean and prepare the cabin before the next departure. Keeping waste organised can help make their demanding job easier.

Social media users rally behind cabin crew

Many internet users supported Kataria's message, expressing disappointment over the lack of basic courtesy displayed by some travellers.

"I feel people should have at least some basic sense and etiquette," one user commented.

Another wrote, "I really feel bad for the crew members and ground staff."

Several others argued that maintaining cleanliness in public spaces is a shared responsibility. Comments such as "Civic sense has become a myth now" and "Literate on paper, uncivilised in behaviour" reflected the frustration felt by many viewers.