'Fired My Mom In 2 Weeks': Woman Fires Her Own Mother From Manager Role After Just Two Weeks; Here's Why

Working with family can seem like the safest professional arrangement, but for artist and entrepreneur Avanti Nagral, it lasted only two weeks. Nagral recently shared how she ended up firing her own mother after asking her to manage the business side of her creative career. Her candid LinkedIn post has since sparked conversations about family, work and professional boundaries.

Why did Avanti Nagral hire her mother?

Nagral recalled that the situation began during her gap year before Harvard, when she was travelling and performing internationally in theatre, music and other creative projects.

With her schedule getting busier, she needed someone to handle responsibilities such as emails, negotiations, rates, logistics, outreach and operations. Her mother volunteered for the role.

At first, Nagral believed it was an ideal arrangement. She said her mother had reinvented her career several times and understood the demands of building a professional life.

“Initially, it sounded perfect,” Nagral wrote.

Why was her mother fired?

The arrangement quickly became difficult because Nagral's mother approached decisions as a parent rather than as a manager.

According to Nagral, her mother frequently rejected opportunities she considered unsafe or unsuitable. These included late-night shows, tours in unfamiliar cities and events where she could not assess the audience beforehand.

Nagral said the decision to end the professional arrangement was not because her mother lacked commitment.

“Not because she didn't care. Because she cared too much,” she wrote.

She eventually recognised that her mother was prioritising her safety and wellbeing over potential career opportunities.

“She wasn't managing my career. She was protecting her daughter. Those are two very different jobs,” Nagral explained.

Nagral's bigger point about creatives

Nagral said she later found professional managers and agencies capable of separating personal relationships from business decisions. However, she believes many emerging artists do not have the same access to professional support.

“There’s no real infrastructure for a working artist to find their crew,” she wrote.

She noted that creators often depend on parents, partners or friends when starting out because those are the people they trust. While that support can be valuable, she suggested it may not always work once professional decisions become more complex.

The viral post has drawn considerable attention, with many people finding both the mother's protective instincts and Nagral's decision understandable.

Nagral concluded by suggesting that this lack of professional infrastructure for creatives is an issue she has been thinking about for some time.

“This gap has been sitting with me for a while now,” she wrote, hinting that she may share more about the subject in a future post.