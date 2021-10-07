'Fear psychosis will now spread thick and fast': Two teachers shot dead in Srinagar; netizens demand safety for minorities

Two government school teachers, including a woman, were shot dead by militants in Eidgah area of the city amid increasing attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The killing of the teachers, which drew widespread condemnation, took the number of civilians killed in the last five days in Kashmir valley to seven, including four from the minorities.

"At about 11.15 am, terrorists shot dead two school teachers at Sangam Eidgah in Srinagar district," a police official said. He said one of the two slain persons is a woman.

The deceased have been identified as Supinder Kour, a resident of Alochi Bagh area of the city here, and Deepak Chand, a resident of Jammu. They were working as teachers at Government Boys School, Sangam.

The pictures of the slain teachers and the news of the killing has gone viral sending shock waves across the country. People are now demanding safety for Hindus in Kashmir.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look. (Trigger warning)

On Saturday, militants shot dead Majid Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar, at Karan Nagar. Later that night, another civilian Mohammad Shafi Dar, resident of Batamaloo, was shot at and injured at SD Colony Batamaloo. He succumbed to injuries a few hours later.

On Tuesday, three civilians including Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Srinagar's most famous pharmacy, were shot dead by militants within two hours in separate incidents in Srinagar and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 02:03 PM IST