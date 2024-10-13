Father-Son Duo's Music Video On Atif Aslam's 'Aadat' Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'Best Fusion Ever'

Father and son record music cover on Bollywood song 'Aadat' | Instagram@singer_jagdish_kandpal

Music lovers engage themselves in performing their favourite tunes and sharing them on social media. The internet is a home to many music videos created by content creators as a tribute to their much-loved artiste. In a recent rendition, a father-son duo were seen recording a cover on Atif Aslam's soulful song 'Aadat.'

Watch music video below

Identified as Jagdish Kandpal, the self-proclaimed singer tuned into the beats of the Pakistani playback singer and songwriter in his recent Instagram reel. He filmed the reel in collaboration with his son and music companion, where the two were heard enjoying 'Aadat (Juda Hoke Bhi)' –a heart-touching song from the 2005 Bollywood movie Kalyug.

The video showed the Kandpal duo melodiously recreating the lyrics of the song. The son played the guitar and sang along with his father.

The music reel captured the bond the father-son duo shared along with their mutual admiration for music. It showcased their musical talent and displayed a blend of vocal and instrumental music.

More videos by the father-son duo

This isn't their first performance together. Followers are aware that the two often record themselves on camera and sing along.

Most videos on the Instagram page note the father taking the lead and the son joining him occasionally.

Netizens react

Their performance has already gone viral and attracted love and admiration from netizens. People reacted to the music reel and called it a "masterpiece." They hit the like button soon and also, flooded the comments section with heart emojis.