Father & Son Beat Dog To Death With Iron Rod In Delhi's Krishna Nagar; Feeder Dies Of 'Shock' | X

A dog was allegedly beaten to death with an iron rod by a father-son duo in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on October 25, triggering outrage among animal welfare activists. The incident reportedly took place between 4:30 pm and 5 pm after the accused allegedly attacked the dog for sitting on a bench-like structure outside their house.

Animal activist Rakhi Arora, who has filed a complaint at the Krishna Nagar police station, alleged that the dog was repeatedly struck with an iron rod, leading to its death. The names of the accused have not been disclosed so far.

Dog Allegedly Beaten To Death After Sitting Outside House

According to Arora, the accused allegedly began hitting the dog to drive it away from the spot where it was sitting. However, instead of merely shooing the animal away, they allegedly continued striking it multiple times with an iron rod.

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Arora said there were eyewitnesses to the incident, although it remains uncertain whether they would come forward and provide statements.

"There were eyewitnesses who saw what happened, but I cannot say if anyone will come forward and speak because of the pressure within society. We are from the animal welfare committee and are not scared to speak up," Arora said.

Dog Feeder Dies Of Heart Attack After Seeing Brutality

In another tragic development, the man who regularly fed and cared for dogs in the neighbourhood reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack allegedly after witnessing the brutality inflicted on the animal.

Arora said the dog was not the feeder's pet, but he regularly fed and looked after stray dogs in the area. She added that she was present when the feeder suffered the heart attack.

The feeder's family has reportedly expressed its desire to stay away from the matter concerning the dog's death and does not wish to be associated with the case.

Animal Activist Files Complaint, FIR Yet To Be Registered

Arora confirmed that she had filed a complaint at the Krishna Nagar police station. However, an FIR had not been registered at the time of reporting.

According to the activist, the accused's family is allegedly attempting to resolve the matter internally through discussions. Arora, however, maintained that she would ensure the incident was not dismissed without appropriate action.

The identities of the accused and further details regarding the police action are awaited. The allegations are yet to be formally established, and further developments in the case are awaited.