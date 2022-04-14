e-Paper Get App
Fans request Alia-Ranbir to upload wedding pictures

Fans took to Twitter as they wait to get a glimpse of star couple’s big day!

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

Bollywood's cutest couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally got married today. Although the couple will be busy with ‘rasams’ the fans are not ready to wait any longer to see their pictures together. They have already started flooding the Twitter by asking them to upload their pictures.

Seems like fans can't wait to get a glimpse of their big day. There are plenty of tweet where fans are begging to see the couple in their wedding dress. #RanbirAlia had been trending on Twitter ever since the wedding was announced and seems like netizens are super excited.


Users also tweeted compliments to bless the star couple.
A user tweeted, “ALIA IS RANBIR'S WIFE AND RANBIR IS ALIA'S HUSBAND LET THAT SINK IN”,


Here's how the fans reacted:

