Fans request Alia-Ranbir to upload wedding pictures

Bollywood's cutest couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally got married today. Although the couple will be busy with ‘rasams’ the fans are not ready to wait any longer to see their pictures together. They have already started flooding the Twitter by asking them to upload their pictures.



Seems like fans can't wait to get a glimpse of their big day. There are plenty of tweet where fans are begging to see the couple in their wedding dress. #RanbirAlia had been trending on Twitter ever since the wedding was announced and seems like netizens are super excited.



Users also tweeted compliments to bless the star couple.

A user tweeted, “ALIA IS RANBIR'S WIFE AND RANBIR IS ALIA'S HUSBAND LET THAT SINK IN”,



Here's how the fans reacted:

Where are the paps? Where are the pictures from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding? 🙊 — ख़ानाबदोश💫 (@nikita9198) April 14, 2022

Me : waiting for Ranbir alia wedding pics#RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/8GWbebNEvO — introvert - RK (@raajstr686) April 14, 2022

Advertisement

thanks to @YoursLegallyy I'm also waiting for ranbir and alia's wedding pictures now 😭 — Lebi (@fallendownawel1) April 14, 2022

Omg @aliaa08 & Ranbir are getting married today ! How cute 😭😭♥️♥️♥️ wish u long life of happiness Alia ! — Athar Sedki (@Atharluvsrk) April 14, 2022

ALIA AND RANBIR ARE MARRIED

💍🧿🤍😭♾ i don’t even know what to say i’m just so so happy for them😭🧿 #RanbirAliaWedding #TheBigBollywoodWedding #RanbirKapoorAliaBhattWedding pic.twitter.com/LD7hlU0bto — alia’s bridesmaid (@aliaisperfx) April 14, 2022

Advertisement

MERKO RANBIR ALIA KI PHOTOS CHAIYE MERKO UNKI PHOTOS DOOO — team ranbir (@thatmumbaigurl) April 14, 2022

In current generation Ranbir kapoor is no. 1 male actor and Alia is no 1 female actress .. And now they are husband wife. 💫#RanbirAliaWedding #RanLia — R (@KattarKapoor) April 14, 2022

alia bhatt and ranbir kapoor, have a happy married life 🥺❤ — neha// brutal out here (@cambridgeGurl) April 14, 2022

Advertisement

pictures upload karo phir rituals karo — s. (@manifesterr) April 14, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 05:52 PM IST