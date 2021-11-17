e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 02:28 PM IST

Fans pour in love and support after Akshay Kumar posts video, missing his late mother Aruna Bhatia

FPJ Web Desk
Akshay Kumar, who lost his mother Aruna Bhatia on September 8 of this year, was in a gloomy mood today, sharing his sorrows with his fans in a video on Twitter.

The video posted by the actor has left his fans and followers deeply saddened as they extend their support to the actor.

When Akshay's mother was hospitalised in September, he was shooting in the United Kingdom. The actor went back to see her, but she passed the next day.

After finishing the burial and rites, Akshay returned to the UK to grieve while finishing his work.

The actor posted a video of himself appearing downcast and standing in a windy location with a distant expression on his face.

The goddess Durga's mantra, Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu, played in the background, evoking a sense of tranquilly.

"Yuhi... aaj maa bahut yaad aa rahi hai," Akshay captioned the video on Instagram and Twitter.

Many fans reacted positively to Akshay's message, encouraging him to stay strong. Have a look:

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 02:28 PM IST
