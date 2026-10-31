Family Finds Chicken Pieces In Veg Biryani Served At Bengaluru Airport Restaurant, Heated Argument With Restaurant Staff Goes Viral - WATCH | X

A family travelling through Bengaluru airport was left shocked after allegedly finding pieces of chicken in a vegetarian biryani they had ordered from a restaurant at Terminal 1. The discovery sparked a heated exchange with the restaurant staff, with the family seeking an explanation from the manager and chef over the alleged food mix-up.

The incident came to light after Piyush Agrawal, a user on X (formerly Twitter), shared videos of the confrontation along with details of what had happened.

Family Alleges Non-Veg Food Was Served Instead Of Veg Biryani

According to Agrawal's account, the family had placed an order for vegetarian biryani at Taste of India, an outlet located near gates 16 and 17 at Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

However, while eating, they allegedly noticed small pieces of chicken in the supposedly vegetarian preparation. One of the videos shared online showed a woman from the family displaying an almost empty plate with visible pieces of chicken.

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Expressing his anger while recording the food, Agrawal said, "Look, we ordered veg biryani, and found tiny pieces of chicken in this."

The situation soon escalated as the family confronted the restaurant employees and demanded that the manager be called to address their complaint.

Manager And Chef Confronted Over Alleged Food Mix-Up

The videos also captured an airport staff member questioning the restaurant employees and raising his voice over the incident. He repeatedly asked them to call the manager and explain how chicken could have been served in an order placed for vegetarian food.

The restaurant's manager and chef eventually arrived at the scene. However, the confrontation continued, with those present seeking accountability and an explanation for the alleged lapse.

In his social media post, Agrawal claimed that the family followed a strictly vegetarian diet and that even the children had consumed the food without realising it contained chicken. He said the experience had deeply upset the family and hurt their religious sentiments.

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Agrawal further alleged that the restaurant's manager and chef acknowledged that the biryani contained chicken. The family reportedly said it had retained the bill and other evidence related to the order.

Family Seeks FSSAI Probe, Demands CCTV Footage

Following the incident, the family urged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Bengaluru airport authorities and other relevant officials to look into the matter.

They called for the restaurant's CCTV recordings and order details to be examined to establish how the alleged mix-up occurred. The family also demanded strict action if the allegations were found to be true.