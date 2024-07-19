Fake TC Prank By Content Creator Exposes Ticketless Passengers; Video Goes Viral

Fake TC Prank | Instagram/Aryan Kataria

A video shared by Instagram influencer Aryan Kataria is being circulated across social media for showing how people reacted to the situation when he told him train ticket checker was around. In the video, Kataria went to people and dropped the message that ticket checker is in the premises, which made passengers alert. However, it was all a prank that the influencer came up with.

Check out the video below

Content creator become fake TC for filming reel

Kataria was at a railway station in Mumbai when he crossed paths with people and informed them about a TC standing at the footover bridge. The video showed people listening to his message and reacting to it, unaware of it being a prank. While some didn't pay heat to the warning note, others believed it to be true and changed their routes.

Video exposes ticketless passengers on camera

The video allegedly exposed those who were stepping into the railway premises without a travel ticket, as they took note of Kataria's words and escaped.

Influencer asks people to avoid ticketless journey

At the end of the video, the influencer was seen telling one of the ticketless passengers to approach the ticket counter and avoid commuting without a ticket.

Uploading the video online, the influencer wrote, "That’s why always buy a ticket," suggesting you would not have to re-route or run from the fear of coming across a TC. The video is now viral with more than six million views on Instagram.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that ticketless journey is a punishable offence.

One must note that the reel was created for entertainment purposes and it was unclear whether it was staged or not. There were no details whether the prank was executed on all real passengers or just scripted for fun among known people who agreed to be a part of the video. Also, it is not known whether the content creator sorted permissions from the railway authority to shoot this video there.