Factcheck: Did Indian Man Draped In Gold Chains Gift iPhones To Youngsters Following Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tragedy In Viral Video?

Social media platforms are flooded with a viral video claiming that a generous Indian millionaire distributed brand-new iPhone 15s to teenagers. The posts assert that this act of philanthropy was a direct response to a heart-wrenching family tragedy in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

However, a detailed fact-check confirms that these viral posts are entirely misleading. The video in question is staged, the featured individual is an online influencer rather than a wealthy benefactor, and the act has no connection to the Maharashtra hill incident.

Viral claims link staged video to Maharashtra tragedy

The narrative gained widespread momentum across platforms like X and Facebook, accompanied by messages alleging that a wealthy philanthropist decided to hand out smartphones following news of a young man's death.

One viral post stated: "An Indian millionaire decided to gift IPhone 15 to teenagers after hearing that a young Indian man and his family reportedly died by suicide because of an iPhone 15."

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The claim appears to exploit the real-life incident in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, where a 19-year-old and his parents tragically lost their lives.

No evidence of iPhone giveaway in official reports

A thorough review of mainstream media coverage and official press statements shows zero mention of any iPhone distribution drive. Reporting from reputable news outlets focused strictly on the sequence of events leading up to the deaths and the ongoing law enforcement investigations.

Furthermore, the original post shared by the content creator makes no reference to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tragedy. It remains unverified whether the smartphone boxes featured in the clip even contained actual, functional devices.

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Police point to domestic issues as primary cause

While initial online rumors attributed the tragedy solely to an argument over buying a smartphone, official police investigations reveal a far more complex picture.

Addressing the media, DCP Zone-2 Pankaj Atulkar stated, "Preliminary investigations reveal that there was a family dispute, which had created an atmosphere of stress in the household over the past two or three months. Distressed by this situation, the young man attempted suicide on August 21st."

Police officers have emphasized that long-standing domestic tension, rather than a single isolated demand, was the core trigger behind the event.

The reality behind the viral clip

The video circulating online is a scripted scenario produced by a digital content creator to maximise audience engagement. Misleading captions falsely connected this staged giveaway to a real human tragedy to gain viral traction. Internet users are strongly urged to verify sensational claims through credible news channels before sharing unvetted content.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of viral video posted by the content creator