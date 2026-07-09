Fact Check: Resurfaced Viral Video Of Elephant Rescuing Tiger In Indonesian Floodwaters Is AI-Generated, Not Real

A dramatic video circulating widely on social media during India's 2026 monsoon season claims to show a rare wildlife rescue in Indonesia. The viral clip allegedly captures a Sumatran elephant climbing over floodwaters to save a tiger that was being swept away by a powerful current.

The post accompanying the video reads: "A rare and touching incident was captured during flash floods in Sumatra. The video shows a Sumatran elephant attempting to rescue a tiger swept away by the strong current. This rare moment immediately went viral on Indonesian social media."

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Fact check

The claim is false. The viral clip does not show a real wildlife rescue. The video was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is not authentic footage of an actual event.

Although the clip is being widely shared again in July 2026 amid heavy monsoon rains in India, it is not new. The AI-generated video first surfaced online in November 2025 and has been repeatedly reposted with misleading claims.

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Why the claim is misleading

The realistic appearance of modern AI-generated videos has made it increasingly difficult for viewers to distinguish genuine footage from fabricated content. Viral wildlife videos often attract millions of views because they depict unusual or emotional interactions between animals, making them popular targets for misinformation.

In this case, there is no credible evidence that a Sumatran elephant rescued a tiger from floodwaters in Indonesia. The circulating clip is digitally generated and should not be treated as documentary footage.

Verdict

False. The viral video claiming to show a Sumatran elephant rescuing a tiger during floods in Indonesia is AI-generated. It is an old clip from November 2025 that has resurfaced with the same misleading narrative during the 2026 monsoon season. Viewers should verify sensational wildlife videos before sharing them online, as AI-generated content is becoming increasingly convincing.