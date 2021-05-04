FACT CHECK: No free COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

People have been lately using Twitter to help each other with medical amenities amidst the COVID-19 emergency. However, false messages and claims are also getting viral.

Recently, a purported message has been going viral that says that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has promised free COVID-19 treatment in all government as well as private hospitals in the state.

Carrying a video of Reddy, it claims that the AP government will provide free treatment for COVID-19 for all.

It has now been learned that the claim is fake.