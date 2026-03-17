'Faaahhh Moment': CEO’s Chill Reaction To Gen Z Employee Wearing Neem Face Mask On Work Call Goes Viral; Internet Loves It

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A lighthearted moment from a virtual office meeting has taken the internet by storm, leaving millions amused, and surprisingly impressed. A video shared by RemoteStar Ltd. shows how a simple prank turned into a wholesome leadership moment that viewers can’t stop talking about.

A routine meeting takes an unexpected turn

What began as a regular team video call quickly turned memorable when a Gen Z employee joined in with a towel wrapped around her head and a neem face mask applied. Completely unfazed by her appearance, she carried on with her work update as if everything was perfectly normal, occasionally sipping from her tumbler while speaking.

Her colleagues struggled to keep straight faces, with a few visibly amused and others trying hard not to laugh during the meeting.

CEO’s response steals the show

Instead of reacting with surprise or disapproval, the company’s CEO handled the situation with calm humour. After the employee wrapped up her update, he casually asked about the face mask she was using, jokingly guessing if it was seaweed.

When she replied that it was neem and even suggested he try it, the interaction became an instant hit online. His relaxed and playful response struck a chord with viewers, many of whom praised his leadership style.

Turns out, it was a prank

As per the caption shared along with the video, the unusual moment was actually a planned prank aimed at the CEO. However, things didn’t go as expected, the boss ended up enjoying the situation more than the team anticipated.

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The clip quickly went viral, crossing over eight million views and drawing thousands of comments applauding the CEO’s composure and sense of humour.

Internet reacts: “That’s a real leader”

Social media users flooded the comment section with praise. Many highlighted how the CEO’s calm and nonchalant behaviour reflected strong leadership, while others called him “the coolest boss ever.”

Some viewers also pointed out the generational contrast, noting how the CEO, likely a millennial, handled the Gen Z humour with ease and grace.

Staged or not? Part 2 sparks more buzz

While most viewers enjoyed the clip, a few questioned whether the moment was scripted. In response, the company shared a follow-up video showing more behind-the-scenes interaction.

In the second clip, the CEO jokingly remarked that he now understands why some employees keep their cameras off, adding another layer of humour to the situation. The follow-up also gained significant traction, further fueling the conversation online.