'Extreme hypocrisy': Twitterati complain of ban on Holi while election rallies continue

The Delhi government has also set a bar on the public celebration of the upcoming festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Navratra. Additionally, Delhi government has also released an order directing that random testing for coronavirus will be carried across airports, railway stations and bus stations in Delhi.

Several other Indian states and cities have also put a curb on Holi celebration including Bihar, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, amongst others.

The public reaction to the new orders stays divided. While some are appreciating the restrictions, while others are criticising it. The public in the states in which the government has not yet put up a ban is demanding a ban in order to not let the situation worsen. However, most believe that banning the festival but carrying out crowded rallies for elections is unfair.

Here's what the public reaction on Holi ban looks like.