Extend_Due_Date_Immediately trends as deadline to file ITR nears

With only three days remaining for the due date to file the income tax return (ITR) for individuals, the pressure on professionals to meet the deadline is also increasing. Chartered accountants and tax payers are urging the Finance minister to extend the due date again which ends on January 10, 2021. #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately is still trending on the social media platforms as professionals reel under the pressure to file ITR before the due date ends.
Meanwhile, according to the Income tax department tweet on Thursday more than 5.16 crore ITR for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 06th of January, 2021. Moreover, 3,25,047 ITRs have been filed up to 4.00 pm today and 82,487 ITRs have been filed in the last one hour, the I-T department tweeted.
The professionals are tweeting to the finance ministry to extend the deadline to January 31, 2021 as many of them are unable to take the stress which in turn is impacting their health.
The deadline for filing income tax returns by individuals was extended by only 10 days to January 10, 2021. This had however failed to cheer up the chartered accountant fraternity as they fear that not all returns would be filed in just ten days of extension period. Considering this as the shortest extension ever given, professions are demanding for extension up to January 31, 2021.
While announcing the extension, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had said the government has been receiving several representations on the need to extend the deadline, on account of obstruction to business due to COVID-19-related restrictions.
