'Excellent acting skills': Twitterati attempt to expose Gujarat man who posed 'poor' at AAP event

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is trying to build its ground ahead of the state polls in Gujarat this year, was put in a spot of bother after a video it posted on social media to attack BJP actually backfired.

On Tuesday, the AAP Party share a video on Twitter to highlight that the youth in Gujarat, the home state of PM Narendra Modi, was frustrated and only the Kejriwal-led party was their last hope. “This is the level of Frustration of Gujarat’s Youth against BJP. Youth says – @ArvindKejriwal is their last HOPE!”.

In the short clip nearly running about 2 minutes, a ‘"frustrated" youth was heard finding hope in Arvind Kejriwal while complaining about the ruling BJP government’s inability to govern the state.

"I quit education in 2012 when I was in class 7, Modi ji had promised a lot - eradicating corruption and so on, however nothing materialized. Since 8 years so far, BJP has been incapable in establishing schools in my village Dora. We need people like you, sir…do something…we’re pleading with folded hands," Khan can be heard saying in the interaction held at Seven Sky hotel.

In the event in Bhuj, which was a pre-poll guarantee for Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced free and quality education to the people of the poll-bound state and auditing of private schools if the Aam Aadmi Party was elected to power in the year-end Assembly elections. Gujarat Assembly polls are to be held in December, 2022.



This is the level of Frustration of Gujarat's Youth against BJP



Youth says - @ArvindKejriwal is their last HOPE!

As soon as the event video surfaced on the internet, people began to fact check about the youth featured in the clip. Netizens tried to unearth the real credentials of the man identified as Shahbaz Khan who claimed to be a "poor man" even as he lashed out at the BJP at the event.

Khan's social media reels and videos with fancy cars and expensive smartphones were brought to notice on Twitter by several users raising doubts of his financial background. Alert Twitter users shared screenshots and videos after checking the background of Khan. Here's what it revealed.

It could be noted via tweets that the person created videos for social media; and was an online influencer and a budding actor. Some of his media clips discovered by internet users showed him flaunting his iPhone, enjoying drives in popular brand based bikes and cars, travelling in plane, playing with cash money, having hookah and more.

Shahbaz Khan's incident from an AAP event in Bhuj led netizens to question whether Kejriwal and his party hired an amateur talent for scripted remarks.

