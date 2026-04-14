'Eww, Gross!' Woman Finds Dead Mouse Found Inside Starbucks Canned Drink; Netizens Suspect Fake Stunt After Video Goes Viral - WATCH

A disturbing viral video circulating across social media platforms has left viewers shocked and divided, after a woman claimed she discovered a dead mouse inside a canned Starbucks Double Shot Energy drink.

Originally shared on Reddit, the clip quickly spread to X and other platforms, triggering intense debate over food safety, product contamination, and the authenticity of viral content.

Woman cuts open can after suspecting something inside

In the video, the woman explains that she felt something unusual inside her unopened canned coffee. Curious and concerned, she decided to cut the aluminium can open rather than discard it.

After slicing through the container, she appeared surprised by the size of an object stuck inside. While attempting to show it on camera, she drained the remaining mocha-coloured liquid, and moments later, a small dark object slid out.

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The footage shows what appears to be a dead mouse covered in coffee, prompting immediate shock reactions and audible gagging from people present during the recording.

Social media reacts with disgust and safety concerns

The clip rapidly gained traction online, with thousands of users expressing disgust and questioning the safety of canned beverages.

Many viewers said the incident made them reconsider packaged drinks altogether, while others raised broader concerns about quality control in large-scale food production. Some commenters argued that weakened regulatory oversight could increase the risk of contamination incidents.

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The video’s viral spread has amplified conversations about consumer trust, food manufacturing standards, and how quickly alarming claims can influence public perception.

Claims of legal action remain unverified

A reposted version of the video alleged that the woman planned to take legal action against the company. However, no official confirmation of a lawsuit or verified complaint has surfaced so far.

As of now, there has been no publicly confirmed investigation connected to the viral claim.

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Sceptics question authenticity of the video

Not everyone is convinced the footage is genuine. Several online users have pointed out inconsistencies, suggesting the video could be staged.

Critics argue that a rodent trapped inside a sealed beverage for weeks would likely show visible signs of decomposition. Others questioned why the can appeared manually opened, speculating that the object may have been inserted afterward.

The debate highlights how viral videos often blur the line between real consumer concerns and internet hoaxes.

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How canned beverage safety normally works

Commercial canned drinks typically undergo strict manufacturing processes designed to prevent contamination. These include automated filling lines, sterilisation procedures, and airtight sealing systems meant to eliminate foreign objects before products reach consumers.

While rare contamination cases have occurred globally in the food and beverage industry, verified incidents usually prompt immediate recalls, health inspections, and official company statements.