'Everything After 4S Looks Same': Viral Video Shows Same Picture Taken On All Apple Models From iPhone 17 To iPhone 1; Sparks Meme Fest |

A viral video by tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee has sparked a wave of reactions online, with netizens debating whether iPhone cameras have truly evolved over the years or simply plateaued.

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In the video, Brownlee compares portrait shots taken across every major iPhone generation, from the original iPhone 1 to the latest iPhone 17, offering a visual timeline of Apple’s camera progression. While the clip was intended to highlight technological improvements, it quickly turned into a meme fest, with users questioning the extent of real-world differences.

Many users pointed out that beyond early upgrades, especially after the iPhone 4S, the perceived improvement in photo quality appears minimal. “The picture quality is basically all the same after iPhone 4S,” one user commented, reflecting a widely shared sentiment.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Others took a more humorous approach, joking about years of unnecessary upgrades. “So I’ve been upgrading my phone for nothing,” wrote one user, while another added, “Every year we hear about a ‘generational leap’—where is it?”

Several users even compared images from early and recent models, claiming that differences were hard to spot without zooming in. “iPhone 4S and iPhone 17 have the same photo quality,” another comment read, while some dismissed advancements altogether, saying, “Nothing changed, just the design and hype.”

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The reactions highlight a growing perception among consumers that smartphone innovation, particularly in cameras, has reached a saturation point. While earlier generations brought noticeable leaps, recent upgrades are seen as incremental rather than transformative.

Despite the criticism, some users acknowledged that improvements in areas like low-light performance, dynamic range, and processing do exist, but are less obvious in casual viewing, especially on social media screens.