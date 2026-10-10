'Even In His Final Moments...': Andhra Pradesh Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Safely Halts Bus Before Collapsing; Saves 40 Passengers

Andhra Pradesh Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Safely Halts Bus Before Collapsing; Saves 40 Passengers |

An Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) driver died after suffering a heart attack while driving a bus carrying around 40 passengers. Despite experiencing a medical emergency, 34-year-old Jetti Siva managed to steer the vehicle to the roadside near Tuni on the Kakinada-Visakhapatnam route on Thursday, October 8, preventing a potential accident.

Siva brought the bus to a halt before collapsing at the wheel. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, APSRTC officials said.

His actions have drawn appreciation for his presence of mind and commitment to passenger safety during his final moments.

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APSRTC Chairman Pays Tribute To Driver Jetti Siva

APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao paid tribute to Siva on Friday, October 9, expressing grief over the loss of the driver.

In a statement, Rao said Siva had displayed exceptional courage and a strong sense of responsibility despite facing a sudden health emergency. He noted that the driver's decision to pull over and stop the bus safely had helped avert a major accident.

The chairman described Siva's actions as a reflection of his dedication to duty and service, adding that his commitment to protecting passengers would remain an inspiration for other APSRTC employees.

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Corporation Assures Support To Bereaved Family

Extending his condolences to Siva's family, Rao assured them that the corporation would stand by them during the difficult period. He said APSRTC would take the necessary steps to provide assistance and support in accordance with the applicable rules.

The chairman also praised the dedication of APSRTC drivers, conductors and other staff members, stating that their commitment to their responsibilities was a matter of pride for both the corporation and the government.

Rao reiterated that APSRTC would remember Siva's selfless service and pledged to extend all possible assistance to his family on behalf of the corporation.