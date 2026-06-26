'Enough, Go Away!' Woman Escapes Grizzly Bear Chase During Terrifying Hike With Pet Dog In Canada - VIDEO

A frightening encounter between a woman and a grizzly bear on a hiking trail in Canada has gone viral after dramatic footage captured the animal relentlessly following her and her dog through a forest.

The video shows the woman slowly backing away while keeping a close watch on the bear, which remained only a short distance behind. Her dog repeatedly glanced back at the predator as the woman attempted to scare it off by firmly repeating, "No, go away. No."

For a brief moment, the bear appeared to hesitate, giving the impression it might retreat. However, the tense situation quickly intensified when the animal suddenly rushed toward the pair, forcing the woman to continue moving away while shouting in an effort to stop it.

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Bear charges before finally retreating

As the grizzly charged again, the woman remained focused despite the obvious fear in her voice.

"Stop it. Go away. Enough. Stop," she repeatedly yelled while staring directly at the bear and continuing to create distance between herself and the animal.

After several tense moments, the bear finally broke off the pursuit and disappeared into the surrounding woods. The video ends with the woman breathing heavily as she and her dog safely left the area.

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Viral clip highlights the dangers of wildlife encounters

The footage was later shared on X by independent commentator Tony Lane, who described it as "one of the most intense wildlife encounters" many people are likely to witness online.

Lane praised the hiker for remaining composed under immense pressure, noting that most people underestimate how difficult it is to stay calm during a close encounter with a large predator.

He also stressed the importance of carrying bear spray while exploring bear habitat.

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"If you hike, camp, or spend any real time in the wilderness - bear spray is not optional, it is the difference between a story you tell and one somebody else tells about you," he wrote.

What to do during a grizzly bear encounter

Grizzly bears are among North America's largest land predators. Adult males can weigh well over 700 pounds (approximately 320 kilograms) and are capable of running at speeds of up to 56 km/h, making it virtually impossible for humans to outrun them.

Wildlife experts generally recommend remaining as calm as possible, avoiding sudden movements or running, and speaking in a firm voice if a bear approaches. Carrying easily accessible bear spray is widely considered one of the most effective safety measures for hikers and campers traveling through bear country.