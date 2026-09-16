Emirati Passenger Gets Passport Renewed In Just 8 Minutes At Dubai International Airport; Traveller's Video Goes Viral |

An Emirati traveller facing a last-minute passport validity issue managed to renew his passport in just eight minutes at Dubai International Airport, turning a potential travel disruption into a remarkably quick solution.

The traveller discovered shortly before his scheduled international journey that his passport did not meet the entry requirements of his destination. Although the passport had around one month left before expiry, the country he was visiting required travellers to have at least six months of validity remaining.

Rather than cancelling his trip, he headed to the passport renewal facility at Dubai International Airport.

Passport renewed in just eight minutes

The speed of the service surprised the traveller. He had initially been told that the airport process would take approximately 10 minutes.

"I was told there was nothing faster than Dubai Airport and that it would take 10 minutes," he said in a video shared on social media.

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The renewal was completed even faster than expected.

"But I was surprised that it took even less, eight minutes, not 10," he added.

The traveller praised the efficiency of the service and said the experience made him proud of the UAE's government services.

Dubai airport passport service for UAE nationals

Dubai International Airport has a dedicated passport renewal facility for UAE citizens. The service is located at the Immigration Centre in the arrivals area of Terminal 3.

The facility is connected to the UAE's government immigration and citizenship systems. This allows eligible Emirati applicants to have their information verified digitally and complete the renewal process without following the traditional paperwork-heavy procedure.

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The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai has previously said that smart government systems have significantly reduced processing times. Passport renewal transactions that once took around 35 minutes were reduced to about seven minutes, while multiple procedural steps were streamlined into a single smart-service step.

Foreign travellers cannot use the facility

The rapid passport renewal service is exclusively for UAE nationals. Foreign passengers at Dubai International Airport cannot use it to renew passports issued by India, the UK, the US or other countries.

Indian citizens, for example, must use India's Passport Seva system for passport renewal and complete the required verification and appointment procedures. Applicants requiring urgent service can also apply under the Tatkaal scheme, subject to eligibility and documentation requirements.