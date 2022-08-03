Elon Musk's throwback photo with son deserves your attention

Image credit: Google

Tesla Chief Elon Musk lately posted a throwback photo of him and one of his sons from Thanksgiving last year. The picture shows Musk's shaved head as he wrote, "Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings".

The father-son could be seen in an all-black dress outdoors. Musk also has a daughter named Exa Dark Siderael who is 7 years old with ex-Grimes. He welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis last November. He also has 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk and triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk with his first wife, Justine Wilson. They also had another baby boy named Nevada Musk, who passed away at 10 weeks.

Check the photo here:

Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings pic.twitter.com/ra7lijKRhD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2022

The images come at a time when Musk's dad Errol Musk revealed that he is not proud of his billionaire son in an interview.

When he was asked by Business Insider if he was proud of Elon's success he said, "No. You know, we are a family that has been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something."