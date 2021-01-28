Elon Musk asks this question at every interview to spot a liar - Here's how it works

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on several occasions had said that while hiring employees he looks for their “exceptional ability” or the evidence of it rather than degrees.

Now, as per the report by CNBC, when Musk interviews someone, he makes sure that he asks a question to the interviewee and that is - "Tell me about some of the most difficult problems you worked on and how you solved them.” This trick revealed by Musk, at the World Government Summit in 2017, helps him to spot a liar.

As per the Tesla CEO, if the person has genuinely tackled the difficulty in their life, they will explain in minute details as to how they went about it. However, if the person is making up the story, they will not be able to convincingly defend the solution.

On multiple occasions, Musk has stated that the university is "not for learning, but basically for fun."

"There's no need even to have a college degree at all or even high school. If somebody graduated from a great university, that may be an indication that they will be capable of great things, but it's not necessarily the case. If you look at, say, people like Bill Gates or Larry Ellison, Steve Jobs, these guys didn't graduate from college, but if you had a chance to hire them, of course, that would be a good idea," Musk had said during an interview in 2014.

(With IANS inputs)