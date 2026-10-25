Elephant Calf Reunites With Mother After 7-Hour Search In Kurseong, IFS Parveen Kaswan Shares Heartwarming Video- WATCH

Elephant Calf Reunites With Mother After 7-Hour Search In Kurseong, Video Melts Hearts - WATCH | X

A rescue operation in West Bengal's Kurseong turned into an emotional wildlife moment after forest officials successfully reunited a baby elephant with its mother following seven hours of searching. The heartwarming incident, captured on video, shows the mother returning with her herd to take her calf back into the forest.

The incident came to light after Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on social media, explaining how forest personnel worked tirelessly to bring the separated elephants together.

Elephant Calf Separated From Mother During Rescue Operation

The incident began when a mother elephant and her calf accidentally fell into a water tank in the Kurseong region of West Bengal. Forest department personnel stepped in to rescue the animals from the difficult situation.

However, during the rescue operation, the calf became separated from its mother. Recognising the importance of reuniting the young elephant with its mother, the Kurseong forest division team launched a search to locate the adult elephant.

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The search continued for seven hours as forest officials tracked the mother through the surrounding area, hoping to ensure that the calf could return safely to its herd.

Mother Elephant Returns With Herd To Collect Her Calf

The reunion was captured in a video shared by Kaswan. In the clip, the rescued calf can be seen cautiously making its way towards the forest after being released by the forest staff.

Moments later, an elephant emerges from the dense greenery. The animal initially retreats into the forest before returning with the rest of the herd.

The mother then approaches her calf, and the two are finally reunited. She takes the little elephant along with her herd, bringing an emotional end to the hours-long separation.

The footage captures a touching moment in the wild, highlighting the importance of ensuring that young animals are reunited with their mothers whenever possible during rescue operations.

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IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan Praises Forest Staff

Sharing the video, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan praised the forest personnel for their dedication and efforts in ensuring the mother and calf were reunited.

“What a beautiful video,” he wrote while describing the incident and the team's efforts to locate the mother.

“It took 7 hours but they reunited them,” Kaswan added, calling the rescue team's work “Gods work”.

The video has garnered more than 50,000 views, with viewers drawn to the emotional moment when the mother returns with her herd to take her calf home.