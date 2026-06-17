Elderly Woman On Scooter Sends Cyclists Flying; Triggers Multi-Rider Crash At German Cycling Race - Watch Viral Video

A major cycling race in Germany descended into chaos after an elderly spectator on a mobility scooter unexpectedly moved into the path of riders, causing a dramatic pile-up that was caught on camera.

The incident occurred during the Saarland Trofeo Juniors, a well-known junior cycling competition that attracts talented young riders from across Europe. More than 100 cyclists were competing in Sunday's race, hoping to secure a strong finish in one of the continent's respected youth events.

Scooter enters course, leading to chain-reaction collision

Video footage shared online shows the elderly woman slowly steering her mobility scooter away from a group of spectators and onto the race route just as cyclists approached at speed.

One rider managed to avoid the scooter at the last moment, but the cyclist directly behind him had no time to react. He crashed into the vehicle, launching himself over his handlebars and onto the road.

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The initial impact triggered a domino effect, with several riders behind him also losing control. At least five cyclists were involved in the crash, ending up scattered across the roadway as stunned spectators looked on.

Cyclist 'lost for words' after another setback

Among those caught up in the incident was Dutch cyclist Paul Vriesman. Following the crash, he shared an update on social media, describing it as "a very nasty looking crash" but said he had "got away with it relatively well."

Vriesman expressed frustration over the bizarre circumstances surrounding the accident.

"So much hard work and yet another setback," he wrote, adding that he was "lost for words on how something like this can happen."

The rider had already endured another serious crash earlier in the racing season, making the latest incident particularly disappointing.

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No serious injuries reported

Despite the dramatic nature of the collision and the frightening scenes captured on video, all riders involved were fortunate to escape without major injuries.

Race spectators and cycling fans online expressed relief that the crash did not result in more severe consequences, given the speed at which the cyclists were traveling when the scooter entered the course.

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Similar incidents have sparked debate before

The crash has renewed discussions about spectator safety and course management at cycling events, where competitors often race on public roads lined with fans.

A similar controversy occurred during the 2021 Tour de France when a spectator holding a cardboard sign stepped too close to the road. German rider Tony Martin struck the sign, causing one of the race's most infamous mass crashes.