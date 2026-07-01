'Ek Aur Jaan Khatre Me': Metro Passenger Spotted Reading 'How To Kill Men' Book; Watch Viral Video

A video circulating widely on social media has sparked intense discussion after it showed a woman reading a book titled How to Kill Men while traveling on a metro train. The striking title immediately caught viewers' attention, turning an otherwise ordinary commute into a viral internet moment.

The clip has amassed around 19 million views and received more than 400,000 likes, with users across platforms sharing it alongside a wide range of reactions. While many treated the video as a humorous or ironic moment, others attempted to connect it with recent high-profile incidents, including the widely discussed Siya case, fueling online debates.

Title sparks curiosity, but context remains unclear

Despite the attention the video has received, there is no confirmation that the woman was actually reading the entire book. The footage primarily highlights the book's cover, making it impossible to determine how much of the book she had read or why she chose it.

Importantly, drawing conclusions about the woman's beliefs or intentions based solely on the book's title would be speculative. Social media users have pointed out that publishers often use provocative titles to attract readers, especially in genres such as thrillers and dark comedy.

At present, the video's authenticity has not been independently verified. There is also no confirmed information about when the footage was recorded or which city's metro system it features. As a result, linking the clip to any specific real-life event or criminal case would be inappropriate.

The book behind the viral moment

The book seen in the video is widely believed to be How to Kill Men and Get Away With It, a bestselling novel by author Katy Brent. Far from being a real-life guide, the book is a work of fiction that blends psychological thriller, dark comedy, crime fiction, and satire.

The novel attracted international attention upon its release because of its provocative title and suspense-filled storyline. Its marketing and unconventional premise generated significant discussion among readers, making it a recognizable title even for people unfamiliar with the story.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of this viral video