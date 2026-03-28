'Ee Sala Cup Namdu 2.0': Bengaluru Auto Driver Offers Free Rides To RCB Fans Ahead Of Match With SRH; Internet Applauds Gesture

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Cricket fever has once again taken over India, and this time, a Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver has become the internet’s latest hero. A thoughtful gesture aimed at supporters of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is winning praise online, showing how deeply the Indian Premier League (IPL) connects with everyday life.

A match-day surprise inside an auto

The viral moment came to light after social media user Mahika Jadhav shared a post on X featuring a unique discovery during a routine auto ride. Instead of a typical passenger notice, a handwritten message was neatly taped behind the driver’s seat.

The note announced a special match-day offer, passengers wearing an RCB jersey could enjoy a free ride. Though simple, the gesture reflected the excitement surrounding IPL matches in Bengaluru, where cricket conversations often spill from stadiums onto city streets.

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Cricket beyond stadiums

India’s relationship with cricket goes far beyond sport. For many fans, it represents nostalgia, shared memories, and community bonding. Jadhav described how cricket has been a constant presence in Indian households, returning with renewed energy every IPL season.

The post highlighted the emotional loyalty of RCB supporters, widely known for standing by their team year after year despite mixed tournament results. The popular fan slogan, “Ee Sala Cup Namde,” continues to symbolise unwavering hope and belief among followers.

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Social media applauds the gesture

The auto driver’s offer quickly resonated with users online, who viewed it as more than a promotional stunt. Many comments celebrated how such small acts unite Bengaluru residents through a shared love for cricket.

Several users praised RCB fans for their dedication, while others pointed out how moments like these capture the true spirit of IPL, where passion, humour, and community blend seamlessly into daily life.

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During the IPL season, cricket enthusiasm often influences local businesses, transport services, and public spaces. From themed discounts to fan celebrations, cities across India embrace the tournament as a cultural festival rather than just a sporting event.