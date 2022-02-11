e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

'Early start to weekend': Twitterati banter as Airtel's internet broadband services crash

FPJ Web Desk
Users on Friday complained that Airtel's services were down as they headed to Twitter to check if it was just them or the telecommunications services company faced a global outage.

Airtel users complained on micro-blogging site Twitter that they could not use the 4G internet mobile internet/broadband services. Many users said they faced problems at work and home due to the issue and slammed the company over their internet troubles.

Take a look at some of their hilarious reactions here:

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
