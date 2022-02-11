'Early start to weekend': Twitterati banter as Airtel's internet broadband services crash

Users on Friday complained that Airtel's services were down as they headed to Twitter to check if it was just them or the telecommunications services company faced a global outage.
Airtel users complained on micro-blogging site Twitter that they could not use the 4G internet mobile internet/broadband services. Many users said they faced problems at work and home due to the issue and slammed the company over their internet troubles.
Take a look at some of their hilarious reactions here:
Airtel killing everyone's internet in the morning #Airtel #AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/Yy1D3YM1Io— Krishna Agrawala (@Krishnehh) February 11, 2022
#Jiodown— How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) February 5, 2022
Google invested in Jio and Airtel. Now Jio is down but Airtel working fine.
Business funda : Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.
Google: pic.twitter.com/rA8pKqqw4E
No broadband connection, no mobile network and unable to use Airtel app for logging ticket. An early start to weekend 😄 #Airtel #AirtelDown @airtelindia— Shubham Goel (@Shub_Goel) February 11, 2022
#AirtelDown— Hardik Prakash (@htyagi9650) February 11, 2022
Neither mobile internet working nor broadband connection.
Please do something @airtelindia
Airtel apps also not opening. pic.twitter.com/Ued0iX0PDz
From now on whenever I see that Airtel ad on tv now I'll say this#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/Tkh4ViqAe9— nidhi (@LFCNidhoooo) February 11, 2022
Airtel’s internet rn: pic.twitter.com/N2kH6Vr3BZ— Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) February 11, 2022
After Internet Restoration#AirtelDown— Raj vimal (@rj_viml) February 11, 2022
Airtel Customer be like pic.twitter.com/BWmvx1hxKn
BSNL users lookin at the Airtel outage :#Airtel #AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/XRSatcJjs0— MustCetchup (@mustcetchup) February 11, 2022
Airtel after watching Jio— Niranjan Shendge 🇮🇳 (@NiranjanShendge) February 11, 2022
#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/D9jne4SmK5