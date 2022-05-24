E-commerce portal sells red bucket for Rs 25,999; Twitteratis become sarcastic

A Twitter user recently found a red plastic bucket on Amazon which costs Rs 25,999. Surprisingly the product is also out of stock. We wonder, who would have purchased the same.

Vivek Raju posted the screenshot of the balti and wrote, "Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do.”

Many Twitteratis began reacting and giving their views on the product. Check out the tweets of the same here.

Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do pic.twitter.com/hvxTqGYzC4 — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022

Plastic Bucket for Home and Bathroom Set of 1 https://t.co/D7pcx89Nv7 — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022

The baffling part 🤯 only 1 left in stock! pic.twitter.com/FakLbdBEwk — Shubhi Srivastava (@shubhi1011) May 23, 2022

On Amazon, you have to purchase a product to review it. So did that 1-star review guy actually buy this bucket only to be able to write a sarcastic review on it? 🙃 — Muskaan Sancheti (@heyitsmush) May 23, 2022

at that cost this bucket better be turning water into wine — Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) May 23, 2022

Look at review dude price should be 99999 too cheap 🥸😂😂😂 Purchase at this price point pic.twitter.com/I7zHWj8lnr — Vikas Jat (@this_is_viku) May 24, 2022

Don't buy the bucket.



Instead make an NFT of the screenshot and then sell it for $3mil. — Pallav Barah (@unscrabble) May 24, 2022

Letting my imagination run wild, this a good way to send illegal stuff. What if it's a coded item where the product image and are of the bucket but you also get other things in the bucket🤷🏻‍♀️ — Meghana (@_aspiringcat) May 24, 2022

Ok if anyone’s interested in knowing why - sellers raise the price to ridiculous amount when the products are gonna go out of stock because you tend to loose your amazon visibility if you have no stock. — siddhesh assawa (@siddhesh_asawa) May 23, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:27 PM IST