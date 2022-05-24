e-Paper Get App
E-commerce portal sells red bucket for Rs 25,999; Twitteratis become sarcastic

A red plastic bucket on a giant e-commerce site costs a whooping amount

Free Press Journal | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:27 PM IST

Image courtesy: Twitter
A Twitter user recently found a red plastic bucket on Amazon which costs Rs 25,999. Surprisingly the product is also out of stock. We wonder, who would have purchased the same.

Vivek Raju posted the screenshot of the balti and wrote, "Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do.”

Many Twitteratis began reacting and giving their views on the product. Check out the tweets of the same here.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:27 PM IST