Dussehra 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to share warm greetings as they celebrate #VijayDashami

The festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated around the country today on Friday, October 15, 2021. It is an auspicious Hindu festival that commemorates the completion of Navratri, a nine-day festival honouring Goddess Durga.

It is observed on the tenth day of Ashvin of Karthik month, which falls in September-October on the Gregorian calendar. Dussehra also commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over the monster Mahishasura.

The most auspicious nine-day celebration of Navratri begins as soon as the fortnight of Mahalaya or Pitripaksha concludes. Navratri is a nine-day celebration that begins on the first day of the bright half (shukla) of the Ashwin month and ends on Vijaya Dashami, which is celebrated today all around the country.

Goddess Durga or Divine Mother Shakti is worshipped during Navratri, which means "nine nights." It is held to commemorate Mother Durga's victory against the buffalo monster Mahishasura, who was killed by her.

As the country celebrates the victory of good over evil, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to share warm greetings:

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:57 AM IST