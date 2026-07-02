Durgapur Security Guard’s Soulful Rendition Of Atif Aslam’s Aadat On Guitar Goes Viral; Leaves Internet Wanting More - WATCH

A heartwarming moment from West Bengal has taken social media by storm after a security guard stunned passersby with his singing talent. Chandan Singh, a 30-year-old security guard in Durgapur, impressed millions when he borrowed a guitar from a local band and performed Atif Aslam’s iconic song Aadat.

The performance, however, ended sooner than expected. Just as Singh was immersed in the song, he was called back to resume his security duties. The touching interruption resonated deeply with viewers, highlighting the reality that many talented individuals often have to put their dreams on hold to fulfill everyday responsibilities.

The video, shared on Instagram, has since crossed 1.3 million views and continues to attract thousands of comments praising Singh's voice and humility.

How the unexpected performance happened

The memorable encounter took place after members of the Durgapur-based band Fulcrum finished a rehearsal session. While heading back, they were approached by Singh, who politely asked if he could borrow one of their guitars.

Initially, the musicians assumed he was simply curious about the instrument. Instead, they were treated to an impressive performance that left everyone around them speechless.

The guitar belonged to the band's rhythm guitarist, Satyaki Biswas.

The Instagram video carried the caption:

“When he asked for the guitar, we thought he was just curious… not knowing that he has great skill and a heavenly voice.”

Chandan singh may soon return to the stage

According to the band, Singh mentioned that he was once associated with a band called Albert Cross, suggesting that music has been an important part of his life.

Inspired by the overwhelming response online, Fulcrum has invited him to attend one of their upcoming rehearsal sessions.

“We've decided to call him on our next band rehearsal, so that you all can get to hear more of him,” the band said.

The announcement has generated excitement among music lovers who are eager to hear Singh perform again.

Social media flooded with appreciation

The emotional video quickly sparked thousands of reactions across Instagram, with many users praising both Singh's musical abilities and the band for giving him a platform.

One user wrote, “Could you please share his location? I can arrange an instrument for him so that he can continue practicing after work.”

Another suggested, “Encourage him to start blogging and make music content at night when duty isn't that active.”

Musicians also appreciated his guitar skills, with one comment reading, “Bro played whole song on barre chords.”

Others reflected on the emotional aspect of the clip.

“Born to be an artist, forced to be a security guard because of responsibilities. Life of men in a nutshell.”