'Duniya Ko Delhi Banakar Manoge': Indian Tourists’ Behaviour at Iguaçu Falls Goes Viral; Sparks Debate On Travel Etiquette Abroad

A viral social media thread has reignited an uncomfortable but necessary conversation around the behaviour of some Indian tourists overseas. The incident, which reportedly took place at Iguaçu Falls, highlights how the actions of a few can shape global perceptions of an entire community.

A troubling experience goes viral

The discussion began when an Indian traveller shared a detailed account of a chaotic boat safari experience. What started as a routine tourist activity quickly turned frustrating due to the behaviour of a section of fellow Indian travellers.

According to the account, the issue began at the queue itself. Despite an efficient system and manageable waiting times, some members of a tour group allegedly ignored the line and moved ahead. While a few onlookers let it pass, others, especially international tourists, were visibly annoyed.

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As the group progressed toward the boarding area, the situation worsened. More people were reportedly called forward to join those already skipping the queue, creating a ripple effect that disrupted the orderly process.

From queue jumping to public disruption

The frustration didn’t end with line-cutting. The traveller described loud remarks and dismissive attitudes from certain individuals, further escalating tensions. Attempts to call out the behaviour were reportedly met with indifference, and even encouragement to join in.

The most uncomfortable moment came during the boat ride itself. Amid the natural serenity of the waterfalls, a group allegedly began shouting slogans loudly, turning what should have been a peaceful experience into a disruptive one for others.

A stark contrast in behaviour

Interestingly, the same thread also pointed out examples of responsible behaviour. A family from Kerala, for instance, refused to skip the queue despite being given the chance. A parent was even heard reminding their child to be patient and mindful, emphasising the importance of representing India well abroad.

This contrast underlined a key point: while many Indian travellers are respectful and courteous, it’s often the louder minority that draws attention.

Growing global presence, growing responsibility

India is now one of the fastest-growing outbound travel markets in the world. With more Indians exploring destinations across continents, visibility has increased, and so has scrutiny.

Travel experts often stress basic etiquette: respecting queues, maintaining noise levels, and being mindful of shared spaces. These small actions go a long way in shaping perceptions.

The bigger picture

Online reactions to the thread reflected a mix of disappointment and concern. Many users admitted that such incidents, though not representative of everyone, tend to leave a lasting impression.

The reality remains simple, positive behaviour often goes unnoticed, while disruptive actions stand out. As Indian travellers continue to explore the world in larger numbers, the responsibility of representing the country thoughtfully becomes even more important.