Dubai's 16-Kg Gold Jhumkas Set Two Guinness World Records, Took 5,840 Hours To Make; Check Details |

A pair of oversized gold jhumkas weighing more than 16 kilograms has put Dubai in the spotlight, earning two Guinness World Records for its extraordinary size and craftsmanship. Created by Joyalukkas Jewellery, the 22-carat gold masterpiece, named Mayura Sahasra, transforms traditional Indian earrings into a larger-than-life work of art.

The record-breaking jewellery was unveiled on October 24 at the Jewel of Joy showroom in Dubai Gold District. The event was attended by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE's Minister of Economy and Tourism, according to reports.

Mayura Sahasra: A Record-Breaking Gold Creation

The elaborate earrings measure 1.215 metres in length and 0.682 metres in diameter, making them vastly different from the conventional jhumkas commonly worn with ethnic outfits at weddings, festivals and other celebrations.

According to Guinness World Records, Joyalukkas secured the title for the heaviest pair of gold earrings on October 12, ahead of the public unveiling. The creation also earned recognition as the world's largest pair of gold earrings, marking two achievements for the jewellery brand.

55 Artisans Worked For 5,840 Hours

Behind the striking design lies months of meticulous work. A team of 55 skilled artisans dedicated a combined 5,840 hours to bringing the intricate gold earrings to life.

The design takes inspiration from the peacock, a bird widely associated with elegance, beauty and cultural symbolism in India. The earrings retain the distinctive bell-shaped structure of traditional South Asian jhumkas while incorporating elaborate detailing inspired by the bird.

The name Mayura Sahasra reflects the peacock-themed concept behind the creation, combining traditional jewellery aesthetics with an ambitious contemporary presentation.

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Why Joyalukkas Chose Dubai For The Unveiling

Speaking to Gulf News, John Paul Alukkas, CEO of Joyalukkas Jewellery, explained how the idea was connected to the company's longstanding relationship with the emirate and its development over the years.

“Dubai is always known as a city of gold. This is only going to complement it even more,” he said.

Dubai has built an international reputation as a destination for gold shopping, attracting residents and visitors with its extensive jewellery market. The unveiling of Mayura Sahasra adds another attraction to the city's association with gold, highlighting the craftsmanship, scale and creativity that can emerge from traditional jewellery-making.