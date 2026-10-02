Drunk Varanasi Man Misses Dubai-Bound Flight After Falling Asleep In Airport Parking Area |

A man travelling from Varanasi to Dubai missed his scheduled flight after he allegedly fell asleep in the airport parking area while intoxicated.

Bhushan Kumar, a resident of Gorakhpur, had arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at around 5:30 pm, several hours before his Air India Express flight was scheduled to leave at 9:05 pm.

Security staff find man asleep in parking lot

Instead of proceeding towards the terminal, Bhushan reportedly went to the airport parking area, where he fell asleep.

Airport security personnel noticed that he had been lying in the parking lot for a considerable period. Concerned about his condition, they approached him and subsequently alerted the police.

By the time police officials reached the spot, the scheduled departure time of Bhushan's flight had already passed. As a result, he could not board the Dubai-bound flight.

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Police contact family in Gorakhpur

Following the incident, police took Bhushan into their care and sent him to a primary health centre for a medical examination.

No family member was present with him at the airport. Police later contacted his family in Gorakhpur and informed them about what had happened.

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Bhushan's planned journey to Dubai was therefore postponed, despite him reaching the airport well ahead of his scheduled flight departure.

The incident highlights how passengers can miss flights even after reaching an airport hours before departure if they do not proceed to the terminal and complete the required check-in and boarding formalities.