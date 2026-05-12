'Driver Should Be Hanged': Karachi–Keenjhar Lake Tourist Bus Overturns, Leaves Over 20 Injured; Horrifying Accident Video Goes Viral

A sightseeing trip turned tragic after a tourist coach travelling from Karachi towards Keenjhar Lake overturned along the Karachi–Thatta highway on Sunday, injuring more than 20 passengers. The accident occurred near Chhato Chand, close to the popular lakeside destination frequented by weekend travellers.

According to eyewitness accounts, the bus reportedly lost balance before veering off the road and plunging down an embankment. The impact shattered windows and caused extensive damage to the vehicle, leaving passengers trapped and injured.

Emergency teams rush to rescue

Rescue teams and emergency responders quickly reached the accident site after receiving distress calls. Injured passengers, including women and families on a recreational trip, were pulled from the overturned coach and transported to hospitals in Thatta and Karachi for medical care.

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Officials confirmed that most victims suffered fractures, bruises, and minor head injuries, while a few passengers remain in serious condition. Fortunately, no deaths have been reported so far.

Overspeeding suspected as possible cause

Preliminary findings suggest overspeeding may have contributed to the crash, though authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine whether mechanical failure, driver error, or road conditions also played a role.

Police officials reiterated that excessive speed remains one of the leading causes of accidents on intercity tourist routes, particularly during weekends when traffic volumes increase significantly.

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Safety concerns on Karachi–Keenjhar route

The Karachi–Keenjhar Lake stretch is among Sindh’s busiest leisure corridors. Despite its popularity, the highway has witnessed multiple accidents in recent years due to sharp curves, narrow sections, and heavy traffic flow.

Local authorities have once again called for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, improved road maintenance, and enhanced driver awareness to prevent similar incidents.

Keenjhar Lake, also known as Kalri Lake, is one of Sindh’s most visited tourist attractions and an important freshwater reservoir supplying drinking water to Karachi. Recognised as a protected wetland under international conservation agreements, the lake draws thousands of visitors annually for picnics, boating, and sightseeing.