'Dragged, Punched, Milk Bottle Thrown': Viral Video Shows Gamer Clavicular’s Friend Drago Assaulting 'Drunk' MiaMaxxed During LiveStream| VIDEO

A video showing streamer Drago involved in a physical fight with a woman identified as MiaMaxxed at the ongoing SeeEx streaming event in Texas has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows Drago punching Mia, throwing a bottle of milk at her and later restraining her on the ground as several people gather around the pair and film the incident.

The altercation has triggered a sharp divide online, with some social media users accusing Drago of assaulting the woman, while others have claimed that he was responding to an alleged earlier confrontation involving Mia.

Viral Video Shows Drago Grappling With Mia

In the 20-second clip circulating online, Drago, dressed in a black tank top, is seen leaning over Mia as she lies on the ground. He appears to grapple with and restrain her while people standing nearby watch and record the confrontation on their phones.

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The incident took place outdoors at night, with the setting appearing to be a patio or backyard area at the event. The footage is shaky and appears to have been recorded during the livestreamed gathering.

Social Media Divided Over What Happened

The video has sparked conflicting reactions across social media. Some accounts have described the incident as an assault on an “innocent girl” and questioned whether Drago could face legal consequences.

Others have claimed that Mia had allegedly confronted Drago earlier and that his actions were in response to repeated assaults or an attempt to defend himself or his property.

These claims about what led to the physical confrontation have not been independently established from the circulating video.

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Mia’s Connection To Clavicular Adds To Drama

The incident has also drawn attention because of the people involved in the wider streaming circle. Drago is a close friend and frequent collaborator of Kick streamer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters.

MiaMaxxed is reportedly Clavicular’s former partner, adding a personal dimension to the confrontation and fuelling further discussion among viewers familiar with the group.

SeeEx Event Already Drawing Attention

The incident occurred during the multi-day SeeEx event in Texas, hosted by streamers Ice Poseidon and Nick Lee. The event has featured livestreamed challenges, arguments and other confrontations involving participants.