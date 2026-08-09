'Don't Have Kids If...': Baby Crawls Dangerously Close To Bridge Edge As Woman Records Reel - WATCH

A video showing a woman seemingly engrossed in filming a reel while her baby crawls dangerously close to the edge of a bridge has sparked concern online. The disturbing footage, which is circulating on X and Instagram, shows just how quickly a seemingly ordinary moment can turn into a potentially dangerous situation.

Baby crawls towards bridge edge

In the viral video, the woman appears to be recording herself, seemingly unaware of what is happening behind her. Meanwhile, the baby can be seen crawling across the bridge and gradually getting closer to its edge.

The child appears to be just moments away from reaching the dangerous area when a man nearby notices the situation. He quickly moves towards the baby, picks the child up and carries her away from the edge.

The man's intervention appears to have prevented what could have been a serious accident.

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Viral video sparks concern online

The footage has triggered strong reactions on social media, with several users expressing shock over how close the baby came to the edge before being noticed.

Many viewers criticised the woman for appearing more focused on recording the reel than monitoring her child. Others described the footage as a reminder of how quickly children can move into dangerous situations when left without close supervision.

The incident has also led to discussions about child safety in public places, particularly around bridges, roads, balconies, staircases and water bodies.

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Social media and parenting debate

The viral clip has once again brought attention to the growing influence of reels and short-form videos in everyday life. While recording content has become routine for many people, users argued that filming should not distract parents or caregivers from supervising young children.

One user said, "Just for making one reel and seeking few likes and comments, please don't risk the life of your kid."

Another user said, "This is now being called choosing self love. But they forget when they bring a child into this world. It's also their responsibility to take care of the child."

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The exact location and date of the incident remain unclear, and the wider context of the viral video has not been independently established. It is therefore not possible to determine from the footage alone what happened immediately before or after the recorded moment.