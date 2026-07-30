'Don't Expect ZNMD Moment': Indian Woman Shares Reality Behind Spain’s Famous 'La Tomatina' Festival - WATCH

Every year, thousands of travellers from around the world flock to Buñol, Spain, to take part in La Tomatina, the world's most famous tomato-throwing festival. While vibrant photos and Bollywood's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara have made the event a bucket-list experience for many Indians, one traveller has offered a reality check ahead of this year's celebrations.

Indian content creator Anali Gupta, who attended La Tomatina last year, recently shared her honest experience on Instagram, describing the festival as far more physically demanding than most people expect.

Calling it "one of the toughest experiences" of her life, she said the event was unforgettable-but not necessarily for the reasons people imagine.

"La Tomatina isn’t as dreamy as Instagram makes it look. Yes, it’s one of the world’s most iconic festivals, but it’s also one of the toughest experiences I’ve ever had," she said.

Rotten tomatoes, strong smell and packed crowds

According to Gupta, one of the biggest surprises was the condition of the tomatoes used during the festival. Since the tomatoes are typically overripe and unsuitable for sale, many become squashed quickly, creating a strong smell that can be difficult to tolerate.

She revealed that the odour became so overwhelming that she felt close to vomiting, adding that several people around her were also sick during the event.

Apart from the smell, she said the sheer number of participants made the experience physically exhausting.

'Be prepared, it can feel overwhelming'

Gupta warned that La Tomatina is not just about throwing tomatoes-it also involves navigating massive crowds, constant pushing and flying tomatoes from every direction.

She admitted that people who are not physically strong or used to crowded environments may find the experience overwhelming. She also shared that, as a woman, she found the atmosphere more intimidating than expected.

"I saw couples where the husband spent the entire time shielding his wife from the crowd and flying tomatoes. The pushing, chaos, and intensity are very real," she said.

Bollywood expectations vs reality

The creator said many Indian tourists arrive expecting a fun, cinematic experience similar to what was shown in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. However, she believes the reality is much more chaotic and physically demanding.

She also advised visitors against carrying their phones during the tomato fight, saying the risk of losing or damaging devices is extremely high amid the crowd.

She isn't telling people to skip it

Despite highlighting the challenges, Gupta clarified that she is not discouraging anyone from attending Spain's iconic festival.

"I’m not saying don’t go. I’m saying go with the right expectations, prepare yourself mentally, and decide if this is truly the kind of experience you want before spending so much money to get there," she said.

She concluded by saying, "La Tomatina is unforgettable- but not for the reasons most people imagine."

Social media users share similar experiences

Her candid review resonated with many people online, with several users thanking her for presenting a more realistic picture of the festival.

One user wrote, "Thanks for sharing the genuine info."

Another commented, "Thank you for such honest feedback, girl….This video must have helped a lot."

A traveller recalled losing an expensive device during the event, saying, "I lost my new iPhone there; it was the last leg of my Europe journey, lost phone, lost all the pictures."

Another user pointed out how painful the tomato fight can be, "Also, Spanish tomatoes are like, huge and solid. Getting hit by one feels like a rock to the face!"