'Don’t Compare Me With Monalisa': Viral Kanwar Yatra Woman Manasi Thakur Speaks Out - WATCH

Mansi Thakur, also known as Mansi Rajput, has been making headlines in August 2026 for undertaking a challenging 180-kilometre Kanwar Yatra while carrying a massive 61-litre kanwar. She also attracted attention on social media for her distinctive brown eyes.

Mansi had earlier gone viral during the Mahakumbh, where several social media users compared her appearance with Monalisa, another woman who became an internet sensation during the religious gathering.

‘Don’t Associate Me With Monalisa’

Responding to the comparisons and her growing popularity, Mansi has now made it clear that she does not want to be associated with Monalisa.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mansi said, “I should not be associated with Monalisa. I am a Sanatani and a devotee of Mahadev.”

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She said she wants to be recognised for her devotion to Lord Shiva rather than being compared with another viral personality.

‘I Am Representing My Hindu Faith’

Mansi also spoke about Monalisa’s marriage and made a controversial statement about it.

“Monalisa married a Muslim man, and I am against it. I am representing my Hindu faith,” she said.

Her comments have sparked discussion online, particularly as Mansi continues to gain attention for her religious journey and social media presence.

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‘Call Me The Viral Sherni Of The Kanwar Yatra’

Mansi also said that she wants people to recognise her by her own identity and the Kanwar Yatra that brought her renewed attention.

“I am Mansi Thakur. I should be called the viral ‘Sherni’ of the Kanwar Yatra, Mansi Rajput,” she said.

Her journey, during which she carried a 61-litre kanwar and walked around 180 kilometres, further increased her visibility online.

While Mansi initially became known for her appearance and comparisons with Monalisa, she is now seeking to establish a separate identity centred around her devotion to Lord Shiva and her Kanwar Yatra.