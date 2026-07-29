'Don't Come To India': South Korean Tourist Injured In Monkey Attack Near Taj Mahal, Delay In Medical Response Sparks Outrage - VIDEO

A South Korean tourist was injured after being attacked by a monkey near the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, triggering renewed concerns about visitor safety around one of India's most visited heritage attractions.

The incident occurred near the Eastern Gate of the iconic monument when a monkey reportedly bit the tourist on her hand, causing a deep injury and significant bleeding. The attack quickly drew the attention of bystanders, who rushed to help the injured woman.

Viral video shows tourist seeking immediate help

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media, showing the tourist in visible pain as she clutches her injured hand. In the footage, local residents are seen guiding her towards a nearby medical facility while the person accompanying her repeatedly asks, "Where do we go?" in an attempt to find urgent medical assistance.

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The video has intensified discussions online about emergency preparedness and tourist safety around major heritage sites.

Ambulance delay comes under scrutiny

The incident has also sparked criticism over the reported delay in emergency medical services.

According to officials, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) alerted the health department soon after the attack. However, the ambulance reportedly did not arrive for nearly an hour, forcing the injured tourist to wait before receiving treatment.

She was initially administered first aid at a primary health centre and was later transported to a private hospital using a battery-operated vehicle.

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ASI flags alleged negligence

Senior Conservation Assistant Qalandar said the ASI team responded immediately after receiving information about the monkey attack. As per India Today reports, he stated that an ambulance was called without delay, but the driver failed to reach the location for almost an hour.

Following the incident, the ASI submitted a report to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), alleging negligence on the part of the ambulance driver and seeking appropriate action.

Social media reacts to incident

The incident has generated widespread reactions online, with many users questioning whether enough is being done to protect both domestic and international tourists visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

One user wrote, "Then we wonder, why number of International tourists has nosedived."

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Another commented, "I'm sorry this happened. I'm embarrassed of my country. So much that I ask my friends not to visit unless it's with an Indian. Even then nobody is completely safe. Hope they've recovered."

A third user criticised the administration, saying, "Wtf! Didn't they have guide with them? Why wait for an hour for ambulance? Ridiculous. Is there no admin office at Taj Mahal? They must have hired a car, driver could have taken them to nearest doctor/hospital? How can someone travel a country without emergency contact?."