Done with fake NASA pics during Diwali? Even PIB Fact Check can't take it anymore

Diwali is not Diwali if do get a forward message with a photo of India taken by NASA from space. The image shows India with its outlines glowing due to the "lights and diyas burning across the country".

While several media houses have done fact checks of the image, every year on Diwali, many in India fall for the same "NASA image".

Thus, when someone asked Press Information Bureau Fact Check to verify the image on Diwali, it just could not do it.

Posting a meme on Twitter with the "NASA" photo, PIB wrote, "When we get the queries asking us to #FactCheck the viral NASA image again, and again, and again…"