Donald Trump's Photo Meeting 'Unknown Figures' Goes Viral: Here's The Truth Behind The Image

X/@AdamParkhomenko

Washington DC: A picture of US President Donald Trump meeting "unknown figures" is going viral on social media, leaving netizens puzzled. The image shows POTUS standing in front of three individuals and having a chat.

The individuals appear tall, are platinum-blonde, and red-uniformed, similar to the British redcoat uniform. One of the users posted the image with the caption, "A leaked photo of President Trump meeting with unknown figures is going viral as people try to figure out who they are."

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Who are the individuals?

Although there has been no official confirmation from the White House, a social media user has claimed the figures are members of the King's Guard of Norway.

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The user has further claimed that the photo was published by many news outlets on May 15, 2018, during a visit by Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja to the White House.

What Grok says

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When a user asked Grok if the image was posted by the President, it responded, "No, Trump did not post this. It's an AI-generated hoax clip falsely labeled a 'leaked photo.' The theatrical red coats and long white-haired figures match no real event, White House record, or credible report. Classic viral engagement bait."