Dog Accidentally Starts House Fire, Causing $200K In Damage & Killing Three Family Pets In Maryland

A heartbreaking house fire in Maryland claimed the lives of three beloved family pets after a dog unintentionally switched on a toaster while the homeowners were away.

The incident happened on Friday, July 10, at a residence in Belcamp. Fire investigators later determined that the blaze was accidental after reviewing footage from the home's security camera.

Security camera reveals how the fire started

According to investigators, the family's dog, Bo, jumped onto the kitchen counter and accidentally activated the toaster. Once switched on, the appliance generated enough heat to ignite combustible items that had been left nearby, causing flames to spread through the home.

The video provided crucial evidence that helped officials identify the cause of the fire.

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Firefighters responded quickly

Roughly 30 firefighters were dispatched to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes. Despite their rapid response, the fire had already caused extensive damage inside the home.

Authorities estimated the blaze resulted in approximately $150,000 in structural damage, along with another $50,000 in damage to personal belongings.

Two dogs rescued, three pets could not be saved

Neighbors acted quickly and were able to rescue Bo along with another dog named Addie from the burning house.

Tragically, the family's third dog, Dakota, and their two cats did not survive the fire.

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The incident serves as a painful reminder of how quickly a routine household appliance can become dangerous under unexpected circumstances.

Officials rule the fire accidental

After completing their investigation, officials ruled the fire accidental. The security camera footage confirmed there was no evidence of foul play or intentional negligence, with the dog's unintended activation of the toaster identified as the source of the blaze.